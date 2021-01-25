GW Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

GWPH stock opened at $141.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock worth $18,362,066. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

