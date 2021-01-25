Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 570 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.24. The company had a trading volume of 843,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

