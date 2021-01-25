Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.55. 5,997,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

