Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,793,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.55. 2,066,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

