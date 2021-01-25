Halving Token (HALV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Halving Token has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Halving Token has a total market cap of $63,520.07 and $31.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00266625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Halving Token Coin Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins.

Halving Token Coin Trading

Halving Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars.

