Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 175,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.14% of Gates Industrial worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,307. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

