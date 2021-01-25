Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 75,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.18% of The Simply Good Foods worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMPL traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

