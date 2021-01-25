Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Cree stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.42. 14,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,081. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

