Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 12,500 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.09% of Bandwidth worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 633.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Bandwidth by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 272,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 59,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.92. 3,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,275. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $56,019.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock worth $40,730,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

