Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 13,375 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492,506 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 256,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

