Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 37,200 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NTES stock traded up $11.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.83. 65,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

