Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.11. 15,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,759. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

