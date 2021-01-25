Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.32% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $97,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 9,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

