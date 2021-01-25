Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.40% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

