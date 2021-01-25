Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $10.71 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up about 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of Nuance Communications worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,660. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.