Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2.82 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150,982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.30. 2,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

