Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.79% of ShotSpotter worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. 264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,557. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 210.87, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $97,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

