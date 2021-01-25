Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.67 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.11% of LivePerson worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $68.70. 8,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,860. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

