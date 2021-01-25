Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.88 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,496,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,567,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.29. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,679. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,521.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,203 shares of company stock valued at $49,459,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.