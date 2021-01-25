Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 660.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $14,714,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $12,908,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.23. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average is $233.94. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

