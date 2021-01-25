Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $5.96 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.11% of Everbridge worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $2,576,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

