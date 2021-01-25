Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $6.86 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.36% of TPI Composites worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TPI Composites by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.15. 7,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,884. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

