Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $24.26 on Monday, hitting $287.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,280. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $266.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,354 shares of company stock valued at $55,185,594 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

