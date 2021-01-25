Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Trex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.09% of Trex worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trex by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,057. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.66.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

