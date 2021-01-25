Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $9.06 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Watsco stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.71. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,971. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $253.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.