Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Alteryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,269,424 shares of company stock worth $259,448,817. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,400. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

