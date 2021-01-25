Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.42% of Loop Industries worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOOP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.60. 946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $407.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.