Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.79% of OptimizeRx worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $45.04. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,679. The firm has a market cap of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

