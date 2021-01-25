Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $7.85 on Monday, hitting $157.85. 23,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

