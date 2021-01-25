Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 10,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,722,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,567,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,756. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.34.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.