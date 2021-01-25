Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

