Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 20,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. 10,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

