Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.32% of EverQuote worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. 3,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -131.06 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,477. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

