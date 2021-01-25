Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.09% of IAA worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $59.06. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.