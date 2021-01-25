Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Kadant comprises 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.52% of Kadant worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $150.01. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

