Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 70,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.27% of Ameresco worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,897 shares of company stock valued at $45,806,048 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,413. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

