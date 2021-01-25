Handshake Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and approximately $113,200.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.89 or 0.04112732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00421334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.83 or 0.01335574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00536930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00421923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00278067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022539 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,878,709 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

