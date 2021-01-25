Hardy Reed LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. 1,429,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,078. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

