Hardy Reed LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.27. 8,682,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

