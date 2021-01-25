Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. 7,860,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

