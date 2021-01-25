Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.99. 1,077,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

