Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $116.90. 3,230,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

