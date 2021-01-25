Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.84. 243,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,125. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.