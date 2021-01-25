Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 812 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.00. 379,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

