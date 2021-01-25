Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 3,083,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,984. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.