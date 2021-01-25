Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Barnes Group accounts for about 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

B traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. 137,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.