Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $34.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $880.80. 38,589,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.