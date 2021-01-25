Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.11 and a 200-day moving average of $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

