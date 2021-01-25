Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,380 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $68.16. 8,084,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

