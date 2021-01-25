Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 143,050 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,050 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 28.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Raymond James worth $76,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raymond James by 512.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 537,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Raymond James by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Raymond James by 1,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.17. 778,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $551,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

